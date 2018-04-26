Sonos confirms AirPlay 2 support will come to these three speakers
Multi-room speaker pioneer Sonos, said in October last year that it would be supporting Apple's new AirPlay 2 platform, adding that all of its speakers will be able to work with it.
- Apple AirPlay 2: What is it, how does it work and what devices are supported?
- Which Sonos speaker is best for you? One, Play:1, Play:3, Play:5, PlayBar or PlayBase
Today, the company has confirmed that AirPlay 2 will actually only be coming to three products via a software update, but all products will be able to take advantage of it. AirPlay 2 will be supported by the Sonos One, PlayBase and Play:5. However, if you have any of these three, but also some older Sonos speakers, such as the Sonos Play:1 and Play:3, you will be able to stream music to them, via an AirPlay 2-enabled speaker.
Sonos has said AirPlay 2 requires an awful lot of processing power, which its older speakers simply can't support and is the reason why they won't be able to inherently work with Apple's streaming platform. If you have one of the three compatible speakers, you will need to make sure they are grouped together with older speakers for music to be streamed to all.
While this means you will have to play the same song on all grouped speakers, if you have multiple compatible and multiple older Sonos products, you could potentially have two separate AirPlay 2-enabled groups. Sonos has also confirmed that you will be able to use any Siri-enabled device, such as an iPhone or iPad, to control Apple Music on your Sonos system.
There's still no confirmed launch date for AirPlay 2, but it's possible it will arrive with iOS 11.4, but again, we don't know when this will be released.
- Apple AirPlay 2: What is it, how does it work and what devices are supported?
- Sonos confirms AirPlay 2 support will come to these three speakers
- Q Acoustics intros revamped 3000i Series speakers from £199
- Ultimate Ears confirms updates for Blast and Megablast speakers, with greater control for Spotify
- The best Bluetooth speakers 2018 including top portable speakers for the garden
- The best turntables for Record Store Day 2018
- Hay Sonos One collection will offer the smart speaker in all manner of colours
- B&O Play launches Beoplay P6 as a powerful, portable Bluetooth speaker
- Is this Facebook's mystery smart speaker?
- Ikea Eneby are minimalist Scandinavian speakers for a budget price
Comments