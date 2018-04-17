Hay Sonos One collection will offer the smart speaker in all manner of colours

Sonos has announced a partnership with Danish design company Hay. It will result in a new collection of Sonos One speakers in colours other than black or white.

The Hay Sonos One Limited Edition Collection will feature the company's smart speakers in Hay's 2018 colour palette. They will come in yellow, green, red and pink. The standard black and white Sonos One speakers will also continue to be available.

You will be able to purchase a Hay Sonos One from September at Sonos.com, Sonos stores in New York, London or Berlin, or from the Hay House in Copenhagen.

The price for the limited edition version is yet to be revealed. The current Sonos One costs £199.

Features of the Sonos One include Amazon Alexa support built into the speaker itself. You can add Alexa support to any Sonos speaker but you need a separate Alexa-enabled device, such as an Echo Dot, to recognise speech.

However, the Sonos One does it for you. There are also future plans to support other voice assistant technologies.

Like with all Sonos devices, you can set the One up as part of a multiroom solution. You can also pair two of them together to form a stereo system.