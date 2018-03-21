Sonos welcomes Audible back to its streaming platform
Sonos has announced that Audible, the audiobook service from Amazon, is now back up and running on Sonos speakers after being removed from the multi-room streaming system a couple of years ago.
Audible can now be added to your list of enabled services simply by adding it via the Sonos app for iOS and Android. Once installed, you can access Audible's vast library of 200,000+ audiobooks. Better yet, Sonos is offering anyone who uses the Sonos app to sign up to a 30 day free trial to Audible, two free credits, which equate to two free books and a free copy of Miles Davis' autobiography.
Alternatively, if you are an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up to a free 90-day trial of Audible by clicking here.
Sonos has added that Alexa voice support will arrive soon, but for now you can play audiobooks wherever you want around the home, either from the Sonos app or directly from the Audible app. During playback of audiobooks, you can easily skip ahead in 30 second intervals.
