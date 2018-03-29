Last chance! Get two Sonos One speakers for £349 before 4 April

It's your last chance to buy two Sonos One speakers with Alexa support for £349, giving you a huge saving of £50 - the offer is available until 4 April.

The Sonos One is without doubt our favourite voice-controlled speaker at the moment. It has Alexa built-in and will soon be getting Google Assistant, and you can use both to control playback of supported music streaming services, such as Amazon Music, TuneIn or Spotify.

There's no voice support for Apple Music, although you will be able to stream Apple Music to Sonos speakers via AirPlay 2 when an update becomes available later this year.

It's a clever move from Sonos, now that Apple's HomePod is available in the UK and the US for £319 and $349 respectively.

This makes Sonos' deal all the more enticing, as for £40 more, you can have two incredibly good speakers, Alexa voice control and multi-room audio right from the off.

The Apple HomePod won't support multi-room audio at launch, but will be able to do so later this year via a firmware update.

Sonos says its two for £349 deal will only run until Wednesday, so if you want to get some of the very best wireless audio available around your house, be sure to snap the deal up quick!

