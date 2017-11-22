Sonos update brings the Alexa Spotify control you've been waiting for

Sonos likes to get things right before it unleashes changes upon the community and ever since Alexa voice control made a connection with Sonos, there's been one glaring omission: complete Spotify voice control like you get on the Amazon Echo.

It was promised for 21 December, but Sonos has delivered early, confirming that the update is rolling out. If you're set to receive notifications about updates, you might have already got it.

Previously, Alexa support only worked with some services like Amazon Music, but now you can also ask an Echo to play songs from Spotify on any of your Sonos speakers, or ask the Sonos One to play your music from Spotify.

It should all work as long as you set Spotify as your default music service in the Alexa app on your smartphone or tablet.

There's more good news for Sonos fans too: the Sonos Play:1 is having the price cut from 24 November to £149, meaning it's even cheaper to expand your Sonos system.