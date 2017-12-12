Incredible Sonos Play:1 and Play:3 deals slash £50 off speakers

Sonos has reduced the price of its Play:1 and Play:3 connected speakers for Christmas.

Much like on Black Friday last month, the Sonos Play:1 continues to be £50 cheaper than RRP. That means it'll set you back just £149 - a saving of 25 per cent. The same discount has also been applied to the Play:3, so it is only £249.

The Sonos Play:1 is the smallest of the Sonos speakers, offering Wi-Fi networked music and streaming from popular services online. Using the Sonos app on your smartphone you can play Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal and more to your speaker, with great-sounding results.

The Play:3 steps up in size, with more drivers and therefore a wider soundstage. It works with the Play:1 or other Sonos speakers to create a multiroom experience or even home cinema setup.

The speakers can act alone, but can equally be part of a bigger system: buy two and you can stereo pair them, combine them with a Playbase or Playbar and you've got a surround sound system for your TV.

The newer Sonos One speaker (which is not currently discounted) adds Alexa skills to the mix so it's a smarter speaker, but with support for Alexa across Sonos devices, you can always add an Echo Dot to the system to give you voice control - although the One will be the smoother option for those who want to use voice a lot.

Sonos price reductions are rare, so it's definitely worth considering a purchase on the build-up to Christmas.