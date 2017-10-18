Get an Amazon Echo Dot for just £24.99 if you are a Sonos user

Sonos is offering an amazing deal to all its registered users in the UK, US and Germany. All customers can snag themselves an Amazon Echo Dot Alexa device for just £24.99 - less than half-price.

The offer is to celebrate Sonos adding Alexa support to its system, which enables owners of Amazon Echo, Echo Dot or other Alexa-enabled devices to play music on Sonos speakers using voice alone.

If you set-up an Echo Dot in a room in your home, you can just say "Alexa, play Stone Roses in my living room", for example, and your living room Sonos speaker will instantly play the chosen music.

If you have multiple Sonos speakers around the home, you can assign music to each by name. Or you can even group them together using simple voice commands. All you have to do is enable the Sonos skill in the Alexa app on your Android or iOS device.

The Amazon Echo Dot usually retails for £49.99, but all Sonos users in the UK, US and Germany will receive an email from the company with a code to use on their respective Amazon retail site for £25 off (or the related amount in the other countries). You just have to apply the code at checkout.

If you do get the code, you can buy the Amazon Echo Dot for £24.99 from Amazon.co.uk in the UK here, or $24.99 from Amazon.com in the US here.