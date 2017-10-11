You can now pre-order the new Sonos One with Alexa - get it here

If you've ever wanted one smart speaker to rule them all, you really should consider the Sonos One.

Announced last week, the new Sonos One is a smart speaker with far-field microphones and the ability to work with multiple digital assistants - starting with Amazon Alexa. The Sonos One costs $199/£199, and although it doesn't launch until 24 October, you can pre-order it now on Amazon. It's basically a Play:1 speaker (which costs £180 on Amazon) that’s been updated for the era of assistants.

In our review of the Play:1, we praised its great sound, multi-room support, and easy setup, whereas in our reviews of the original Amazon Echo and Google Home, we were critical of their sound. It's safe to say the Sonos One will sound better than the competition. That said, both Amazon and Google are starting focus on sound quality. The new $99/£89 Echo has improved sound compared to its predecessor.

Amazon also just announced a higher-end Echo Plus that costs $40/£50 more than the updated Echo, and even Google has announced a high-end Home Max speaker that costs $399. But because Sonos plans to add support for Google Assistant to the new Sonos One in 2018, there really is no reason to consider these other offerings, which, as of right now, only support their own respective assistants.

Besides, with the new Sonos One, there is a lot of support for music streaming services at launch, including for Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeart Radio, and more, all of which can play music through Amazon Alexa commands. Sonos has also confirmed that Spotify support is coming “soon”. But you can still play Spotify on the Sonos One through both the Sonos and Spotify mobile apps.

If any of that interests you, pick up your Sonos One now. It is available in white or black colour options.