Sonos Playbase listing leaks online, expected in March for $699

A listing for a Sonos Playbase has appeared on American retail site B&H Photo, saying it's coming soon and will cost $699. Twitter user Jon Maddox has also shared some alleged images of the new Sonos product.

New Sonos Playbase pic.twitter.com/udu18n03lx — Jon Maddox (@maddox) 20 February 2017

The Playbase is expected to function in a similar way to the Playbar. Given it's name, it will be a soundbase, which is something that your TV sits on if space is a premium. It will then perform like a soundbar by improving your TV's sound.

And of course, being a Sonos product, it will no doubt be able to connect to other Sonos speakers you may have around your home as part of a multi-room music system.

The Sonos Playbase has listings for both black and white colour finishes, and a deleted Sonos forum post asks whether the Playbar will eventually be released in white as well. Some official FCC listings also refer to a new Sonos product with model numbers ZPS11/RM011/S11. While the listings don't refer to the PlayBase exactly, they do at least confirm a new Sonos product is on the way.

The PlayBase will likely feature the same connections as the PlayBar: ethernet and optical, but no HDMI.

It's also thought the Playbase will support Alexa voice integration, most likely via a software update later in the year. Sonos has recently announced it will be adding Alexa compatibility to all existing Sonos speakers provided you have an Echo or Echo Dot as well. The company has said Alexa won't require you to say "on Sonos" at the end of each command by the time the software update rolls out.