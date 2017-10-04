Alexa voice control now available for Sonos speakers

Sonos has introduced Amazon Alexa voice control to all its existing speakers. You can now speak to your existing Sonos system through Amazon's Echo devices thanks to a public beta launched today, Tuesday 4 October.

You will be prompted to download an update if you are on the public beta plan in the US, UK and Germany. More countries will be added at a later date.

If you are a Sonos user, you can join the Public Beta Programme here.

The company originally announced plans to introduce voice control all the way back in March 2016, but it said it would not expedite it just because rivals are doing it. It wanted to get it right beforehand.

We tried Alexa voice control in action at the Sonos offices in Boston, USA some time ago. But while Alexa worked very well in our demo, responding quickly and efficiently to pause the Sonos speaker, search for David Bowie tracks and tell us which Bowie track it was then playing, it wasn't quite ready for release yet.

Thankfully, all the bugs seem to have been ironed out now.

Sonos is still expected to announce a new speaker with Alexa built-in during its New York event today.