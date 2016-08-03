Sonos public beta 6.4 update adds new features: Here's what they are and how to get them

Sonos is rolling out a new public beta software update today, which adds plenty of new features to the apps.

Music playback has been simplified, via your queue or from individual tracks and albums. There are also some new playlist functions.

So here's what's new in the latest public beta build of the Sonos software and how to get it.

The software adds several new features and tweaks, here are some of the highlights:

Keep the music going: If you just tap one song, after it has finished playing the Sonos apps will now continue to play the next track on an album, playlist or in your queue.

Tap to play: You no longer have to choose "Play Now" or "Play Next" after tapping on a song. One tap and it'll start playing immediately.

New queue build: The queue has changed a bit. To add songs you now tap on three dots that appear next to them, rather than the song itself. That opens up a menu to "Play Now", "Play Next" or "Add to End of Queue".

Quicker access to "Play All" and "Shuffle": Both of the options now appear at the top of the album and playlist screens for easy access.

Room grouping simplified: The app makes sending songs to different rooms more easy.

To get the public beta app updates you need to register for the beta program. This is very simple. Just follow the steps below: