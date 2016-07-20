Plex now lets you play music on any Sonos device from the Sonos app
Media streaming server Plex on Wednesday announced support for Sonos.
This integration basically allows Sonos customers to access their Plex libraries from the Sonos app in order to stream media to their Sonos speaker setups. And anyone with a Plex Pass will find their music collections "automatically organised via metadata and sonic fingerprinting," while a new feature called “Plex Mix” will be limited to premium users through the Sonos app.
Plex posted this description about how this integration works via its blog:
"With our brand new Sonos service, you can now browse and play your entire Plex music collection on any Sonos device, right from the Sonos app. This means you’ll benefit from our awesome library and discovery features, and your personal music will look better than ever on Sonos. Even if your collection is a total mess, with sonic fingerprinting for our Plex Pass users and metadata for everyone else, you’ll end up with a beautifully organized library."
The Plex media server, which is available to install on Mac, Windows, Linux, and NAS devices, automatically organises your media, such as video, music, and photos, and then it makes that content accessible through apps for phones, tablets, and TV devices. Now, you’ll be able to access your Plex library from Sonos speakers as well as a remote Sonos device.
You can learn more about Plex works from here. If any of this interests you, you can get started with Plex in the Sonos app right now, but first you need to sign up for the Sonos beta program.
