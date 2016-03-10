Sonos to get voice control, like Amazon Echo

Sonos is looking to introduce voice control as a main part of its next-generation music streaming hardware.

Citing Amazon's Alexa and Echo speakers, Sonos CEO John MacFarlane applauds products that have already brought voice control to music systems in the home and admits that it is an area that intrigues his company.

Writing in a blog on the Sonos website, he explained that Amazon "found a sweet spot in the home" with its Echo speaker, claiming that it impacts "how we navigate music".

However, Sonos will not expedite voice control just because rivals are doing it. It will take its time to find the best platform: "Sonos is taking the long view in how best to bring voice-enabled music experiences into the home. Voice is a big change for us, so we’ll invest what’s required to bring it to market in a wonderful way," he wrote in the blog.

The revelation was accompanied by sadder news that the company is to make redundancies in the Sonos team, with a transitional period for the manufacturer leading to cuts being made in certain areas.

READ: Sonos: What is it and what are the alternatives?

It will continue to invest in new products though, said MacFarlane, with a change in the ecosystem to better serve members of streaming services than the original customers who streamed their own, ripped music libraries.

"Now that music fans can finally play anything anywhere, we’re going to focus on building incredibly rich experiences that were all but unimaginable when we started the company, and will be at the vanguard of what it means to listen to music at home. This is a significant long-term development effort against which we’re committing significant resources," he added.