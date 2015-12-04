  1. Home
The Great Christmas Giveaway Day 1: Win Sonos Play:1 Bundle Starter Set

Welcome to The Great Christmas Giveaway 2015, giving you the chance to win some great prizes in the run up to Christmas right here on Pocket-lint.

We'll be giving away a great piece of kit every single day, with something for everyone, from smartphones to games consoles.

Fancy winning £300 worth of Lego, or perhaps a Neato robotic vacuum cleaner? We've got both to give away and so much more. Exciting isn't it?

All you'll have to do to enter is check Pocket-lint each day to see what prize is up for grabs, answer a question and then follow us on Facebook or Twitter with the hashtag #plgiveaway. It's that simple.

Day 1: Win Sonos Play:1 Bundle Starter Set

We are kicking off the Pocket-lint Christmas giveaway 2015 with Sonos. We've got one of the Sonos Play:1 Bundle Starter Sets available to win.

Transform your home listening experience with the Sonos PLAY: 1 Bundle Starter Set, introduced just in time for the festive season. Delivering deep, rich, crystal clear, Hi Fi sound, the PLAY: 1 enables you to play music from any room in your house and all controlled via the Sonos free downloadable app. After a simple setup, you will soon be enjoying millions of songs and compiling that ultimate playlist.

The PLAY:1 Bundle Starter Set is the perfect way to kick off your home Sonos system. Place the two PLAY:1s in the same room for awesome stereo sound, or place one in the living room and one in the kitchen to enjoy the same (or different!) music throughout the house as you entertain. All Sonos speakers are compatible with one another so you are free to easily expand your home setup to your heart's content. Regular software updates also mean that Sonos speakers just keep getting better!

The Sonos PLAY:1 Bundle Starter Set usually retails at £299.

Good luck!

Usual Pocket-lint competition T&Cs apply.

This competition has finished.

