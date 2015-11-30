Sonos will work with Apple Music in beta starting 15 December

If you subscribe to Apple Music, you'll soon be able to stream songs from it to Sonos' wireless speaker system.

Sonos offers access to a number of music services that it has partnered with, including Spotify, Deezer, Napster, Last.fm, 7Digital, Amazon Cloud Player, Rdio, Pandora, and now Apple Music. You need to have subscriptions with most if not all, and in many cases premium accounts. But there is plenty of choice, including other smaller name choices through dedicated channels in the Sonos app.

Apple and Sonos' partnership will first debut as a public beta on 15 December, marking the first time the Cupertino-based company has integrated its new music-streaming service with a separate hardware maker. Anyone with a Sonos speaker will be able to join the beta program, as long as they subscribe to Apple Music. From there, they can send songs from Apple Music to Sonos' speakers using the Sonos app.

Sonos is an American company set up in 2002. It makes and distributes multi-room wireless speaker systems. The products have changed in shape and sizes over the years, but the idea remains the same: one of the devices connects to your home Wi-Fi network in order to play music from a variety of local and cloud services, and subsequent devices are then connected together through a wireless mesh network.

This allows Sonos speakers talk to each other (only one of them needs to be linked with your home network, the rest talk to each other directly). You can listen to music individually on each speaker or link them all up to play the same music at the same time. And they can be controlled by desktop or mobile apps. Sonos basically removes some of the fuss normally connected with wireless audio streaming.

Apple Music first launched last June and can stream music over Bluetooth and AirPlay wireless connections to other speakers directly from an iPhone or iPad. That said, with this Sono partnership, all of Apple Music's main features will be available in the Sonos app for Mac, PC, iOS, and Android, including “For You” playlists, Apple’s Beats 1 radio station, and your “My Music” library of songs.

Check out the Sonos Apple Music public beta site (here). Full support is set to roll out in 2016.