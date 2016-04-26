Sonos now works with Amazon Prime Music properly

After several months of offering the service as part of a beta test period, Sonos now officially plays Amazon Prime Music content.

If you have an Amazon Prime subscription, the updated, full release application now gives you access to the entire collection of tracks, playlists and albums to stream through your Sonos system as you like.

Prime Music is Amazon's answer to music streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music. It offers more than a million music tracks or albums to stream over the internet or download for offline listening, without you having to purchase them

Prime Music is also an additional benefit for Amazon Prime members, who already get unlimited access to thousands of TV shows and movies, free same and next-day delivery, and a host of other incentives for one annual fee.

So the £79 paid yearly by members now officially includes unlimited music streaming through Sonos.

Sonos devices have changed in shape and size over the years, but the idea remains the same: they connect to your home Wi-Fi network in order to play music from a variety of local and cloud services, and subsequent devices are then connected together through a wireless mesh network.

This means individual Sonos components talk to each other on a proprietary peer-to-peer network. Only one of them needs to be linked with your home network, while the rest talk to each other directly. You can listen to music individually on each speaker or link them all up to play the same music at the same time.

They can be controlled by desktop and mobile applications. Sonos offers access to a number of music services that it has partnered with, including Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer, Napster, Last.fm, 7Digital, Rdio, Pandora, and now Amazon Prime Music. You need to have subscriptions with most if not all, and in many cases premium accounts.