Sonos Play:1 Tone: Minimalist and refined, but will you notice the difference?

Sonos has created a limited edition Play:1 speaker for those that want an even more refined experience.

Although the physical design doesn’t change, the Play:1 Tone, as is it to be known, features a soft touch coating that makes you want to keep stroking it and a single colour palette of either black or white.

The tone-on-tone styling comes in absolute black or pristine white as the minimalist design ditches all colour ascends in favour of something more simple and refined. That same soft touch treatment flows all the way to the packaging suggesting you should keep it rather than throw it straight in the bin.

This is understated at its upmost.

"We want our products to reframe how people think about technology in the home. Part of how we do that is by focusing on simple things with innate power. This was our focus on PLAY: 1 Tone. It’s a meditation on essentials." – Tad Toulis, Sonos VP of Design

Away from the new minimalist single colour design, the Play:1 Tone features the same innards as the standard Play:1. You get a great sound and ability to stream over 60 streaming services, controlled anywhere in the home from your smartphone, tablet or PC/Mac.

But opting for something even less noticeable than normal will cost. The limited edition PLAY: 1 Tone will be sold exclusively on Sonos.com for £220 – a premium of £41, starting Tuesday, July 21st at 10am BST.

According to Sonos the company has only made 5,000 in each colour globally and expect to sell out quickly. There’s a limit of two per household.

It will be interesting to see whether the single colour approach becomes a standard in the future.