  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Speakers
    3. >
  3. Speaker news
    4. >
  4. Sonos speaker news

Sonos offers high res streaming through Tidal as Jay Z's music service comes out of beta

|
Pocket-lint Sonos offers high res streaming through Tidal as Jay Z's music service comes out of beta
Buying the new Sonos Beam soundbar? Here’s how to get the most out of it in your living room
Buying the new Sonos Beam soundbar? Here’s how to get the most out of it in your living room

Now that Tidal is emerging from its beta status, Sonos has cemented its partnership with the music-streaming service.

Sonos owners are officially able to stream high-quality music over the Tidal service, which was recently bought by one of Jay Z's company branches. Tidal has a library of more than 25 million songs in Hi-Fi quality, 75,000 HD music videos, and "a full catalogue of tracks in lossless sound quality", meaning FLAC at 44.1kHz and 16-bit, or 1,411 kbps. It also offers curated playlists.

Tidal might not be a well-known service outside of Norway, but WiMP, run by the same parent company, had over half-a-million paying subscribers as of September (before Tidal launched). Spotify is far more popular with 15 million subscribers, but that figure includes many that don't pay.

Tidal offers high fidelity lossless audio for a subscription fee of £20 per month, as well as a 30-day free trial for anyone wishing to give it a go. It is getting ready to officially relaunch today and will reportedly kick off with some of the biggest musicians of the moment (and their catalogues) signed up, including Kanye West, Madonna, Calvin Harris, and Daft Punk.

The company sent out invites for a press conference being held at 5pm EST on 30 March, in which Jay-Z is expected to announce a "commitment to a new direction for the music industry from both a creative and business perspective.”

As for Sonos, it also announced a partnership last month with Qobuz (it, too, offers high quality audio files for streaming on Sonos speakers), meaning there are more than 60 services available through Sonos.

READ: Jay-Z bids to take on Spotify at its own game

PopularIn Speakers
Ultimate Ears UE Megaboom 3 review: Booming excellence
Which UE speaker is best? Megablast, Blast, Megaboom 3, Boom 3 and Wonderboom compared
Alexa removed from UE Boom and Megaboom, turns them into dumb speakers again
Libratone Zipp 2 initial review: Smart just got smarter
Harman Kardon's Citation series is a full set of Sonos-rivalling smart speakers
Marshall Kilburn II is the portable Bluetooth speaker to rock out with
Comments