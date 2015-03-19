Deezer Elite now delivers FLAC audio streaming to Sonos users

Deezer has today released its Elite service of high quality music streaming for Sonos customers.

The Deezer Elite service first launched in the US, before becoming available to Sonos owners in the UK last month has added a lossless FLAC music streaming service through the speaker range.

"Exclusively on Sonos speakers and components, Deezer Elite not only offers millions of songs on-demand like its Premium+ plan, it also provides the music in CD quality, high definition audio (16-bit, 44.1kHz, FLAC lossless). Music files with higher bit-rates allow for more depth and clarity – it’s like being in the room with the musicians," stated the company on its blog.

In comparison, MP3 quality, as on Spotify, is limited to 320kbps.

Deezer Elite has a library of 35 million tracks in a quality the company describes as high definition. This, it says, makes it "the largest global high definition streaming service in more than 150 countries".

In our own tests on the service with a number of different Sonos speakers, we've been hard pushed to tell the difference, however that's not to say that you won't.

In a recent study it was found that 65 per cent of Deezer Elite users said they would never go back to MP3 quality music with 91 per cent saying they can hear the difference.

Recommended tracks worth trying to see if you can spot the difference are:

Hollywood - ­RAC feat Penguin Prison

Hunger of the Pine - Alt J

Pink Matter - Frank Ocean

Lovesong - Adele

Peel Me a Grape - Dianna Krall

Jack of Speed - Steely Dan

Happiness is Easy - Talk talk

Teen Spirit - Nirvana

Plump DJs - Doppler

Aphex Twin - Window Licker

Deezer Elite will be a free upgrade to Sonos users with an existing Deezer Premium+ account. Sonos is offering promotional users a cost of €36, about £27, to upgrade for a full year.

For new Deezer Elite users the pricing is: £14.99 per month for 12 months, £9.99 per month for 1 year (£120 paid upfront), £9.99 per month for 2 years (£240 paid upfront).

READ: Which is the best music streaming service in the UK? Spotify vs Rdio vs Deezer and more