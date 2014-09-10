Move over Qobuz, Deezer Elite to stream lossless music to Sonos too

Deezer has announced a new subscription plan for Sonos owners who like a little more refinement in their audio quality. Deezer Elite is a global High Resolution Audio service that will offer digital lossless captures of songs for streaming through the multiroom system exclusively.

Deezer's HRA tracks are recorded in 16-bit/44.1kHz or 1,411kbps and stored as FLAC, WAV or other types of lossless file formats. The sampling frequencies are either the same as or higher than CDs. It claims that this allows the service to offer music at five times the top bitrate of its main rivals.

A Deezer Elite account will also give the user access to the entire catalogue of over 35 million songs, discover new tracks though its recommendation services, support for multiple devices - just not in lossless format - and more, including the Elite Customer Service benefit.

Deezer Elite will cost $9.99 a month initially (UK price to be confirmed) when paying for a full year of the service up front. It will cost $14.99 a month if users opt to pay monthly for the high resolution service. The regular price is $19.99 a month.

The new service will launch in the US on 15 September. It will then be rolled out globally over the coming weeks and months, including the UK.

"Audio enthusiasts no longer have to choose between a streaming service and high quality audio, with Deezer Elite they can have both for the first time," said Tyler Goldman, CEO of Deezer North America.

