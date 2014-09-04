Flexson VinylPlay digital turntable works with Sonos to stream records around the home

Flexson has carved a niche for itself in producing accessories for Sonos, having stands and vinyl decals to change speaker colours amongst its range, but the VinylPlay is a whole different kettle of fish. It's a fully operational digital turntable that supports a Sonos speaker system to stream music on records around the home.

Although it can also be hooked up to powered stereo speakers, the fact that it can wirelessly stream 33 and 45rpm records through Sonos encourages users to dig out their old LPs and singles to enjoy once more.

It requires connection to a Sonos Play:5 speaker directly or to a Sonos Connect hub, but will then wirelessly link to all other Sonos kit.

The VinylPlay can also be connected to a computer, thanks to its analogue to digital converter, to archive digital copies of old favourite records.

"Until now, digital turntables have either been cheap USB decks that sound poor and can ruin your records, or audiophile turntables that are typically pricey," said David Cain, Flexson sales and marketing manager.

"We set out to design something better: a digital, Sonos-friendly turntable that offers superb sound quality, but is easy to use and easy on the eye."

The Felxson VinylPlay will be available from September for £329.