Sonos ditches the Bridge making setup even easier

Sonos is making it easier to install its multi-room Hi-Fi system by ditching the need for speaker to be physically connected to a router or the Sonos Bridge.

Instead, new customers will be able to set-up the system by connecting directly to their Wi-Fi network.

In the past customers have needed to have a physical connection between the speaker and the router, which has been confusing for some. That forced many retailers to offer "bundle deals", effectively giving away the Sonos Bridge to make a connection to the internet easier.

Now however, following a software change on the speakers, in most cases users won't need the Bridge at all.

"From 2 September you will able to ditch the Bridge, so the change we are making is that you don't need anything wired into your router at all," Nick Millington, vice president, product development at Sonos told Pocket-lint. "The way that the solution works is that the internet connected services connect via your Wi-Fi, while the multiroom bit works via the mesh network."

The software update affects all Sonos players new and old, but talking to Sonos, the company says there is no need to remove the Bridge if you've already got one installed. As to whether existing customers can ditch their Bridge altogether, Millington said: "You can ditch your Bridge, but there is no real reason to do that. There is no reason to disturb a working system."

"The vast majority of new customers will now be able to use the Wi-Fi setup, which works for all speakers within range of the Wi-Fi router," explains the company. "The dedicated Sonos network, which is only obtained through a wired connection to your router, remains the best way to ensure the most bulletproof experience."

Sonos adds that the Bridge is still the best option if your home Wi-Fi signal doesn't reach every room, or if you are rigging-up a Sonos 3.1 or 5.1 home cinema.

The company also confirmed that it will be launching another gadget to help boost the wireless signal for the system around your home.

Called Sonos Boost, available later this year, it promises to offer "enterprise-grade wireless capabilities" to serve even the most challenging home Wi-Fi environments.

The move to make enjoying music easier should help Sonos retain its lead over competitors.