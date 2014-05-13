  1. Home
Sonos controller overhaul rolls out of beta and on to Android and iOS

  Sonos controller overhaul rolls out of beta and on to Android and iOS
Sonos has rolled out a new version of its Sonos controller for Android and iOS users bringing with it a slew of new features as well as a new design. 

The new design, which Android users have been able to experience through Sonos's beta programme since the 18 March is now available to all users of the service. 

The new Sonos controller will be available for devices running iOS 6 or higher and Android 2.1 or higher. Sonos says customers will receive a notification within the app to update with a link for more information, although should also be able to request the update from within the app on their phone or their tablet.

The new app gives the app a new iOS 7 style interface with streamlined search functionality, although as we've found, it's not perfect. 

READ: Hands-on: Sonos app 2014 review (video)

The big new change however is the introduction of universal search that allows users the ability to search across all their music services at once with ease. Other new features include: voice over for iOS, full music mode option for speakers used in 5.1, and schedule indexing of personal music files for iTunes users.

The company has previously said it will be updating its desktop version of the controller, however nothing further has been announced today. 

