Sonos adds Google Play Music to speakers, lets you control system from Google Play app

Sonos has added Google Play Music to its list of streaming services available on the multi-room speaker system.

The deal will see the Google run music service available to Sonos users for the first time. And in a move that shows what could be in store for other music services in the future, Android users will now be able to control the system from within the Google Play app rather than the dedicated Sonos one.

"You can stream directly to Sonos from within the Google Play Music app on your Android device, or simply stream Google Play Music from your Sonos app to any Sonos player throughout your home," a spokesman for the company told Pocket-lint.

Google Play Music works in the same way as the Amazon music service, allowing you to store your personal music collection for free online (up to 20,000 songs) or stream over 22 million tracks from its catalogue.

Users will be able to use the Google Play Music app to start a song in any room and control the volume without ever leaving the app. But to access of all of your other music services and multi-room control you will still have to use the Sonos app.

Although the new Google Play Sonos controls won't be available to iPhone and iPad users, access to the Google Play Music service gives you yet another option for getting your music to your Sonos speakers with little effort.