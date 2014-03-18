  New Sonos apps bring universal search and streamlined design

Sonos has updated its Android and iOS apps to bring new features to the company's wireless music system.

The new update is expected to be officially available at the end of April for Android and iOS users, but will be able to be tried by Android users from today as part of a beta programme.

The new changes will update the current apps in look and technological prowess delivering a stronger focus on accessing streaming music services, as well as, putting in place the foundations to roll out lots of more features in the near future.

"It's a much more simplified interface," explained Yasser Rashid, senior director of User Experience at Sonos to Pocket-lint over the phone before stressing that this update was about building a new foundation, from the ground up, for future updates.

The apps, from a design and technology stand point have been completely overhauled from the previous apps with universal search now allowing you to search for an artist or track across all your music services rather than having to perform searches one by one.

"We've made it easier to switch rooms and access music," adds Rashid. "This is the start of a new platform. This update is about getting everything behind the scenes working ready for the future."

The app will offer a different navigational approach to how it is currently, breaking your music controls into three main modules: Music that is currently playing, where the music is playing, and finding the next song.

Users will be able to see their favourites in one place and access music services quickly rather than having to go search for them.

The company, aware that it's just welcomed a lot more users in the last couple of months (The Play:1 speaker announced at the end of last year is their most successful product to date) has taken more time to explain what the music services offer and now tries to be more inclusive rather than just presenting a list.

As for the PC and Mac versions of the software? Rashid and Sonos are keeping quiet apart from saying later this year. That's something better than Windows Phone users will have to live with. When we asked if a Windows Phone app was in the works, we were told that:

"We've been considering it, but don't have any further plans at the moment."

Still that's better than previous statements from Sonos, which used to be a straight "no".