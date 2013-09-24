  Amazon Cloud Player makes the leap to Sonos Wireless Hi-Fi Systems

Today is a good day for music fans as Sonos adds another cloud music player to its list of compatible auido inputs - this time its Amazon's Cloud Player.

Sonos, which already supports Spotify, will now stream music from Amazon devices including Kindle Fire, Fire HD, Android mobiles and tablets, iPhones, iPads and iPods, Macs and PCs, all playing your Amazon Cloud music.

This is perfect for those people taking advantage of Amazon's AutoRip feature. This service gives customers free MP3 versions of CDs and vinyl music they buy from Amazon, automatically adding it to their Cloud Player library. Any AutoRip albums bought at any time since Amazon.co.uk first opened its Music Store in 1999 will have MP3 versions of those albums automatically added to their Cloud Player libraries for free.

Amazon Cloud Player is launching in the UK after it was released in the US.

"We are excited to broaden our partnership with Amazon to offer Amazon Cloud Player to customers in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy and Spain." said John MacFarlane, chief executive officer of Sonos. "This supports our mission of giving you access to all the music on earth and the ability to wirelessly stream it throughout your home in Sonos Hi-Fi sound."