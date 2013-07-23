Sonos Controller for Android updated, now play music stored on your phone or tablet

Sonos has updated its Controller application for Android devices. Version 4.1.1 now allows you to play music or podcasts stored on smartphones or tablets through your Sonos Play speakers or system.

There are a few initial hoops to jump through to get the feature working, but once completed Sonos owners will be able to use any device featuring Android 2.1 or above to its fullest.

First, you will have to update the app to v4.1.1 on their device. This is an Android-specific update only, Sonos components will not need to be updated separately.

Launch the Sonos Controller app after ensuring that you are on the same network as your Sonos system. Then go to the Music menu and select "This Mobile Device". If you have no music or podcast material stored on your Android phone or tablet this option will not appear.

If you do, you will see a list of the content you can play. Swipe it across or click on it as you would any other tracks.

Unfortunately, Sonos informs us that the new feature does not work on tracks downloaded to a device directly from Google Play. To get those working, you have to download them from Play to a computer and then transfer them to your Android phone or tablet.

Sonos Controller for Android 4.1.1 is available on Google Play now.