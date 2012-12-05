Sonos update adds AirPlay-like features, play direct from your iPhone or iPad

Sonos has updated its wireless music system to allow iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch users on iOS 6 to wirelessly stream tracks instantly from their iTunes music collection without the need physically to connect their iDevice.

Currently Sonos users not using a music service such as Spotify or Napster must have tracks stored locally on a hard drive connected to the network that the Sonos system can see, or opt for the £100 iPhone dock to access tracks on their phone.

This update changes that. Now the iOS software is able to dip into your phone to see the tracks you've got stored on it, as long as they aren't DRM protected.

It also means you can now stream podcasts from your Apple phone or tablet without having to store them locally.

Although not officially Apple AirPlay, it's as good as.

"Simple, clean, and seamless, favourite tracks and artists are available instantly in multi-room Hi-Fi sound, putting an end to situations where music may sometimes never leave an iPhone or iPad," Sonos tells us on the new feature.

Of course when your iPhone goes to sleep, the tracks you've queued won't be affected.

No word on whether the feature will be coming to the Android controller.

The new update should be available shortly.