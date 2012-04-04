Sonos remote control cancelled, buy an iPod touch instead

Sonos has confirmed that it is discontinuing its dedicated remote-control - the Sonos Control - from 31 May. New users will have to use their smartphone, tablet or laptop to control the wireless music system.

The move is unlikely to come as a surprise. The company's dedicated touchscreen controller, which looks like a larger iPhone, retailed at a rather expensive £279. In comparison, an iPod touch running the free Sonos for iPhone app costs £169 and gives you lot more functionality away from the Sonos environment.

"The discontinuation of the Sonos Control is a next step for the company in its transition away from reliance on hardware remotes, to offering consumers the opportunity to control the system with apps on the most popular platforms," the company told Pocket-lint.

Sonos has long offered a way for users to control their music via apps and this has presumably led to the decline in sales or the need for a dedicated controller.

Users can use their iPhone, Android (smartphone or tablet device), iPad, PC and Mac machines to control the music on their player. Previously, the company has said that there are no plans for a Windows Phone 7 app.

Sonos is currently still selling the Sonos Control dedicated hardware remote for those who prefer it over an iPod touch or smartphone option.

