Sonos Controller for Android now out - Honeycomb app not in the works
After showing it to Pocket-lint in February at Mobile World Congress, and suffering delays along the way, Sonos has put the finishing touches to its Sonos Controller for Android app and released it into the wild (marketplace) for all to play with. Well, Sonos owners anyway.
The new app will let Android smartphone owners control their Sonos gear straight from the handset, and is virtually identical to the iPhone version that's been around for a while. The only changes come from a couple of custom-built Android features that Google allows Sonos to access (Apple locks down its OS).
Those include voice search to find your music and the ability to use the volume buttons on the phone to change the levels on your Sonos system.
However, those hoping that the release of an Android version will also mean a further application for Honeycomb tablets shouldn’t hold their breath.
Sonos has exclusively told Pocket-lint that, “although it’s not excluded, it’s not going to be in the near future.”
The company cites a lack of demand as the reason for its delay, and it's probably right. So far, there are just a handful of Android Honeycomb tablets on the market.
“If you have an Android tablet, chances are you have an Android phone,” a company spokesman told us, suggesting that Sonos isn't worried that any of its customers are missing out.
- Sonos Controller for Android hands-on
- Oppo Digital isn’t going to make those top-notch 4K Blu-ray players anymore
- Last chance! Get two Sonos One speakers for £349 before 4 April
- Como Audio launches multi-room system in the UK, including CD streaming
- The best turntables to help you join the vinyl revival
- Sonos welcomes Audible back to its streaming platform
- Wave hello to B&O Play's new ocean-inspired Spring collection
- The best smart speaker 2018: HomePod alternatives to rival Apple's new super Siri speaker
- A smaller, cheaper Apple HomePod could be on the way
- Bose SoundLink Micro review: Mega sound from the palm-sized portable
- Multi-room audio: What is it and how do you get it?
Comments