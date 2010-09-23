  Sonos Wireless Dock connects your iPhone or iPod to your Sonos

Sonos, the company behind the home streaming music device that allows you to play music in up to 42 different rooms, has launched the Sonos Wireless Dock.

The new dock, dubbed the Sonos Wireless Dock (WD100), allows you to dock and play all of the music stored on an iPod or iPhone in every room of the house.

The Sonos Wireless Dock will be available for £99 at the end of October.



“The Sonos Wireless Dock is the perfect accessory for our music loving customers who own an iPod or iPhone and want to enjoy the music stored on them in any or every room of the home”, said Phil Abram, president, Sonos, Inc. “This new dock reinforces our mission to provide our customers with access to all of the music on the planet, including everything available on an iPod and iPhone in the home”.



The Sonos Wireless Dock is compatible with the following devices: iPod touch (1st, 2nd and 3rd generation), iPod classic, iPod nano (3rd, 4th and 5th generation), iPhone 4, iPhone 3GS, iPhone 3G and iPhone, and has been certified by the developer to meet Apple performance standards.



