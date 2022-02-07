(Pocket-lint) - Sharp is one of the world’s leading producers of electronic products with a pristine reputation for soundbars and home theatre systems. They have built a long line of soundbars that deliver a cinema-style experience in your living room while ensuring the system is accessible to those on a budget.

Sharp has truly outdone itself with the 2.1 channel HT-SBW202, a soundbar and subwoofer combo that offers real value to everyday users. This 2.1 channel soundbar is available for only £159 on the Sharp Amazon store, but it packs the features and capabilities of soundbars at a much higher price point.

Below, we provide an overview of the Sharp HT-SBW202 soundbar’s features.

200W total max power output

Two speakers and a wireless subwoofer

HDMI ARC/CEC connection

Bluetooth v4.2

Digital optical-in

3.5mm Aux-in

USB playback with MP3 & WAV

Pre-installed equalizers

Independent bass and treble adjustment

Function keys on the soundbar

Fully functional remote

Wall-mounted or tabletop installation

Sharp 2.1 channel HT-SBW202 is a unique soundbar with a total max output of 200 watts, making it an incredibly powerful sound system that can transform your living room into a cinema theatre. The soundbar comes with a wireless subwoofer, so you can enjoy the true cinema-style bass performance without a bunch of cables.

The Sharp HT-SBW202 soundbar has a sleek and elegant design that can aesthetically work with your television and home speaker system. The soundbar features a premium matte-black housing with a metallic front that blends with your interiors. You can mount the soundbar on your wall or place it on the tabletop — the installation is extremely simple and convenient.

The Sharp HT-SBW202 soundbar features three pre-installed equalizers for News, Movie, and Music, with individual sound curves designed to offer the perfect balance of bass and treble. You can also individually adjust the treble and bass according to your preferences. You have complete flexibility to customize your cinematic experience.

The Sharp HT-SBW202 soundbar features an HDMI ARC/ CEC connection. The HDMI ARC allows you to connect your Sharp soundbar to the television using one cable, ensuring smooth and stable transmission. And the HDMI CEC allows you to control the entire TV system, including the soundbar, using your television remote, so you don’t need multiple remotes.

The Sharp HT-SBW202 soundbar runs on the latest Bluetooth v4.2 for wireless audio streaming. If you’re like most people, you will probably want a versatile sound system that you can also connect with your smartphone, tablet, or other devices. Thanks to Bluetooth v4.2, you can seamlessly connect your soundbar to your preferred device.

The Sharp HT-SBW202 soundbar features USB playback compatibility, which means you can play music via USB devices in MP3 or WAV formats. The soundbar accepts USB devices up to 32GB. Furthermore, you can also connect the soundbar to external analogue stereo devices via the 3.5mm Aux-in connection, making it ideal for legacy systems.

Based on the aforementioned features, Sharp HT-SBW202 is the perfect soundbar-and-subwoofer combo for those on a budget. It works perfectly with your existing television, and it can also be connected to various other devices via Bluetooth, HDMI ARC/CEC, or 3.5mm Aux-in connections. This is a truly versatile soundbar with a powerful soundscape.

You can learn more about Sharp HT-SBW202 from Sharp's own website, or you can purchase it from Amazon for £159.