Sharp's 2.1 Soundbar with wireless Subwoofer offers the ultimate TV audio combo

(Pocket-lint) - Sharp, one of the world’s leading producers of electronics, has just added a sleek addition to their already-impressive range of soundbars. The 2.1 HT-SBW202 soundbar with a wireless subwoofer offers one of the most affordable and convenient means of upgrading your TV system into a home theatre experience. With a total max output of 200 watts, Sharp’s HT-SBW202 soundbar allows you to enjoy a stunning movie theatre experience, making it the ultimate TV audio combo.

This article provides an overview of Sharp HT-SBW202 soundbar’s features and capabilities.

Sharp HT-SBW202 is a sleek and elegant soundbar that can be placed under your television. It features premium matte-black housing with metallic front details that embody sophistication and style when mounted on the wall or placed on the tabletop. As such, you don’t have to worry about the soundbar negatively affecting the aesthetic appeal of your home.

Sharp HT-SBW202 features a 2.1 channel audio system, complete with two full-range speakers and a wireless subwoofer, ensuring sharp, crisp, and booming sounds. This soundbar offers unprecedented clarity in sound quality, which, as most people know, is an essential component of the home theatre experience.

There’s nothing quite as annoying as connecting your speakers to various devices via cords and wires. Sharp HT-SBW202 has the latest Bluetooth capabilities, so you can connect your audio system to your smartphone, TV, tablet, or other electronic devices wirelessly. You can easily change the source for your soundbar, making it convenient, clean, and versatile.

You probably don’t want the hassle of multiple remote controls for your television. Sharp HT-SBW202 features an HDMI ARC/ CEC that ensures you only need one cable to connect your soundbar to your TV and only one remote to communicate with the soundbar, giving you complete control for your home theatre system with one remote and one cable.

The Sharp HT-SBW202 soundbar comes with three pre-installed equalizer modes — News, Movie, Music. Each equalizer is designed with unique sound curves suitable for different media formats. You can also customize the equalizer according to your unique preferences. Furthermore, you can enjoy a true cinema-style bass performance.

200-Watt total max output power

Wireless subwoofer

HDMI ARC/CEC connection

Wireless audio streaming via Bluetooth

Digital optical-in

3.5 mm Aux input

USB playback with MP3 & WAV

Pre-installed equalizers + customizable equalizers

Dimmable LED display

Wall-mounted or tabletop installation design

Sharp HT-SBW202 is currently available at the retail price of £169, but you can purchase it from Amazon for only £159.99. If you want a bit more detail, you can learn more about this soundbar from the Sharp website.