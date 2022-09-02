(Pocket-lint) - Sennheiser announced the Ambeo Soundbar Plus at technology show IFA in Berlin, bringing a cheaper and "more compact" alternative to the original - and excellent - Ambeo Soundbar that launched in 2019.

The original model is being rebranded to the Ambeo Soundbar Max, distinguishing it as the larger of the two options in Sennheiser's soundbar portfolio, while the Plus model lays claim to being the "world's first 7.1.4 standalone soundbar".

-

Sennheiser says the Ambeo Soundbar Plus will offer self-calibration to "read a room's acoustic properties and then position seven virtual speakers around the listener, plus four more overhead".

The company also says you'll get to experience "the depth, impact, and spaciousness of a movie theatre at home - without the fuss of extra cables or satellite speakers".

The Ambeo Soundbar Plus will support Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, 360 Reality Audio and MPEG-H Audio, and like the Ambeo Soundbar Max, you'll find Apple AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect and Tidal Connect. It also has Chromecast built-in for Google Assistant, and Alexa is built in too.

Sennheiser also announced the Ambeo Sub alongside the Ambeo Soundbar Plus, which is a standalone subwoofer that offers an 8-inch woofer with a 350W class-D amplifier. It is said to offer a frequency response down to 27Hz and you'll be able to link up to four Ambeo Subs together in one setup.

Best Alexa speakers 2022: Top Amazon Echo alternatives By Britta O'Boyle · 4 May 2022 · Numerous third party speakers have embraced Amazon's capable Alexa assistant alongside the Echo devices. Here are the best Amazon Echo alternatives.

The Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus will cost £1299 in the UK and $1499.95 in the US, while the Ambeo Sub will cost £599 in the UK and $699.95 in the US. Both are available to pre-order now and they will arrive in stores on 22 September.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.