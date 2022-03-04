Sennheiser planning cheaper Ambeo soundbar

(Pocket-lint) - Sennheiser's single box home theatre solution, the Ambeo, seriously impressed us when we first heard it a few years ago.

Unfortunately, with a price tag of around $2,500, it's an unrealistic purchase for a lot of people.

Compared to similar Dolby Atmos models from the brand's competition, the Ambeo almost doubles the price.

At an event this week, Sennheiser told Engadget that new, cheaper, Ambeo soundbars should launch later this year.

"Our plan in the future is to bring this technology into those price points here the competition is playing," said Sennheiser's director of portfolio management Stefan Krämer.

He added that we should "expect a very similar experience" to the 2019 Ambeo from these new models.

An Ambeo soundbar at a price closer to $1,000 is a welcome addition in our book.

The company also said that it is working on the third generation of Momentum True Wireless earbuds.

While not much information was shared, the report gleaned that the new model will debut next month, so fans of the Momentum series should keep an eye out.

The new Momentum buds will feature a refreshed design and "next level ANC" along with fantastic audio performance.

We loved the last generation and so have high hopes for the new generation, too.

Writing by Luke Baker.