Previously teased as a concept product, the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar is now real and will be available from May.

It has a similar footprint to other soundbars on the market but features proprietary audio technology that apes a 5.1.4 surround sound set-up to fill a room with a 3D soundscape.

The bar features 13 drivers and virtualisation technology co-developed with Fraunhofer IIS. Sennheiser claims that its bass levels are powerful enough to avoid the need for a separate subwoofer.

Dolby Atmos is supported on the Ambeo Soundbar, along with MPEG-H and DTS:X, while its own upmix technology will recreate stereo and 5.1 outputs no matter the source content.

It also has Google Chromecast support built-in, as well as Bluetooth and HDMI eARC/CEC control compatibility. And automatic room calibration will ensure that you get the best experience no matter where it is placed.

Further settings and customisation can be altered through a Sennheiser Smart Control app for iOS and Android.

The Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar will be available from this May for around £2,499.

We're hoping to catch up with the speaker at CES 2019 in Las Vegas to give you our first impressions. We'll be reporting back from the consumer electronics trade show all week.