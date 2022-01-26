Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung's second stab at taking on Apple HomePod, Nest Audio and Amazon Echo looks to be close to launch.

The rumoured Samsung Galaxy Home Mini 2 has appeared on the Bluetooth SIG certification website - a necessity for a Bluetooth-enabled product to be released.

It has been spotted under the designation SM-V320. The listing reveals that it will carry Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

This comes after online leaker Max Jambor revealed that the Galaxy Home Mini 2 has entered full production. He also indicated that it will be announced "soon".

With Samsung confirming its next Unpacked launch event for 9 February 2022, there's every chance that the new smart speaker could be unveiled alongside the Galaxy S22 series of flagship smartphones. It might even be given away as an incentive for pre-orders, much like the first generation device.

Hopefully though, this latest iteration will be released globally as the first Galaxy Home Mini was restricted to Samsung's homeland of Korea.

Little else is know about the new speaker as yet. It is likely to utilise Samsung's own voice assistant, Bixby, but could also offer alternatives, such as Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant.

We will likely find out more in the weeks leading up to Unpacked. You will be able to watch it right here on Pocket-lint.

Writing by Rik Henderson.
  Source: Samsung Galaxy Home Mini 2 makes an appearance on Bluetooth SIG certification website, launch imminent - mysmartprice.com
