Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Speakers
  3. Speaker news
  4. Samsung speaker news

Samsung Galaxy Home Mini 2 "production started"

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
Samsung Samsung Galaxy Home Mini 2 "production started"
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung has reportedly started production on its second smart speaker and, hopefully, this time it will be available to the public.

The Samsung Galaxy Home Mini 2 will be the second bite of the cherry for the Korean manufacturer, having released its last model in Korea only and not to consumers globally.

Little is known about it currently, but online leaker Max Jambor claims that it's "not too far away". A follow-up tweet from him also claims it is in production.

Samsung has long wanted to be part of the smart speaker message, with its own Bixby-powered rival to the Apple HomePod, Google's Nest Audio, and the Amazon Echo.

However, while there was a lot of talk about the original Galaxy Home Mini being universally available, it never happened for one reason or another.

Considering a new Unpacked event is forthcoming - thought to be 8 February 2022 - we could finally see the latest iteration launch there. To be fair though, we've been saying that for a while and although we don't doubt Samsung's ambitions, we wouldn't yet bet the house on it.

Best speakers for PC gamers 2022: All the sound and RGB lighting you could ever need
Best speakers for PC gamers 2022: All the sound and RGB lighting you could ever need By Adrian Willings ·

If you're not a fan of gaming headsets and want to fill your room with the sounds of gunfire, engine roars and more then we've got you covered.

Nor would we bet that it won't come with Alexa and/or Google Assistant if it does.

Writing by Rik Henderson.
Recommended for you
Samsung Galaxy Home Mini 2 "production started"
Samsung Galaxy Home Mini 2 "production started" By Rik Henderson ·
Apple appears to have discontinued the Beats Pill Plus
Apple appears to have discontinued the Beats Pill Plus By Conor Allison ·
How to set up Apple Music with Google Home and Nest Audio speakers
How to set up Apple Music with Google Home and Nest Audio speakers By Cam Bunton ·