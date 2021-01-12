Samsung's 2021 soundbars include an 11.1.4-channel beast

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung has announced two new soundbars for 2021 that up the ante when it comes to whole room audio.

The flagship model for the year is the Samsung HW-Q950A - an upgrade for the Q950T released at the tail end of 2020. That model offered 9.1.4 channels, while its replacement is a 11.1.4-channel system.

It adds a couple of side-firing drivers to its include wireless rear speakers to widen the soundscape further. Both the bar and rears also have up-firing units for Dolby Atmos/DTS:X height support.

A wireless subwoofer is also included.

Also new is a Q-calibration feature which works in combination with Samsung's latest Q-series TVs. the sound system uses a microphone built into the TV to judge the best sound signature based on your room.

The bar will also be Apple AirPlay 2-enabled for the first time, and have HDMI eARC on-board for automatic and easy connection to your TV or AV receiver.

Another 3.1.2 soundbar - the Samsung HW-Q800A - has also been announced. It too supports Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Apple AirPlay 2 and HDMI eARC.

Both bars come with Amazon Alexa and Bluetooth connectivity too.

Pricing is yet to be revealed, as is estimated release date. We'll update if and when we hear more.

Writing by Rik Henderson.