Prime Day is here and the sales are not disappointing. Currently, Amazon is holding its fifth-annual sales event, where it is slashing prices on all sorts of electronics and tech. For instance, there's a new soundbar and subwoofer from Samsung that's nearly 50 per cent off.

Amazon US has marked down the HW-R60C 3.1 Channel Soundbar from Samsung to $185, complete with wireless subwoofer. The soundbar can stream music through your mobile device with Bluetooth connectivity just as easy as it can blast sound from your TV.

This surround sound system is set up to keep your entertainment center clean of excess cords, with both the soundbar and subwoofer connecting to your TV wirelessly. There’s also an optional wireless surround kit, for adding extra speakers to your system later.

Samsung stresses that this isn’t only dedicated to making explosions louder. The 3.1 channel soundbar comes with a dedicated center channel designed to make sure you hear all dialogue, even whispers, clearly.

Prime members can save nearly 30 per cent off the HW-R60C soundbar and wireless subwoofer for Prime Day and pick it up for $185.

