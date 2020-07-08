Samsung HW-Q950T delivers 9.1.4 channels and is available now

Samsung is rolling out two additions to its top-of-the-range Q-series soundbars, including the HW-Q950T that is capable of delivering 9.1.4 channels of sound.

The premium model includes two wireless rear up-firing speakers, plus extends the soundstage to be wider, with two left and right channel drivers added to the company's previous flagship 7.1.4 solution.

Samsung includes a wireless subwoofer too. Which is also available with the HW-Q900T (a similar system that comes without the extra wireless satellites).

Both the Q950T and Q900T are Dolby Atmos-enabled, along with DTS:X and DTS certified. They are capable of Dolby True HD playback too.

If a user has a Samsung 2020 QLED TV, the bars can work with the set's built-in speakers, to increase the surround experince using the manufacturer's proprietary Q-symphony technology.

The soundbars each come wrapped in Kvadrat acoustic material and have been tuned by Audio Lab.

"In collaboration with Audio Lab in the US, we have been able to develop multi-dimensional surround sound that can be more accessible at home, which was previously only possible with a separate home-theater system,” said Samsung's head of display business marketing, Seong Cho.

“In addition to improving sound quality, we also focused on fine-tuning the soundbar’s design aesthetic by using eco-friendly textiles, made by Danish premium brand Kvadrat.”

Pricing and exact availability are yet to be revealed.