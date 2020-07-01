Samsung has released a couple of compact, 4.0 channel soundbars that keep things simple but are still packed with features.

The Samsung S60T and S61T are available in the UK now, in black and white respectively. They are each priced at £399.

Bar their colour schemes, both are identical in spec and capabilties. They are each smart speakers, with Wi-Fi streaming and Alexa built in. You can also use the Samsung SmartThings app to link the system to your Spotify, Deezer or Tune In accounts to play music or digital radio stations.

The speaker output is 180W with all channels taken into account. Two of the channels are front facing, while the other pair are housed either end of the bar as "horn speakers". These work with Samsung's proprietary acoustic beam technology to greatly widen the soundstage.

Additional wireless Samsung speakers can be added for a more complete surround sound system.

The soundbars are covered in Kvadrat acoustic material.

Another model will be added to the range in later in July. The Samsung S40T is smaller and more compact still, with Bluetooth multi-connect on board to be fed from two different sources.

Its price and exact availability are yet to be revealed.