Samsun's South Korean website said the Galaxy Home Mini will be released in South Korea this month.

According to the post (via Android Police), the smart speaker will launch 12 February for 9,000 KRW (about $83). Although the post has since been removed, it suggests that the speaker will arrive in early 2020 at an affordable price point.

In January, the Samsung Galaxy Home Mini smart speaker was finally given a release window. The CEO of Samsung's consumer electronics business, Hyunsuk Kim, revealed during CES 2020 that the small Echo Dot/Google Home Mini-style device will be available from "early 2020".

Powered by the Samsung-owned AKG audio brand, the Galaxy Home Mini is mostly encased in fabric and, like its peer devices, has volume and mute touch controls on the top. It is a Bixby device, will provide music playback, and is capable of controlling a smart home using voice. Recently, we found out that the Home Mini will also sport four IR remote transmitters, so it can control other devices that use IR remotes.

One thing we are yet to hear any word on, however, is the larger Samsung Galaxy Home, the company mentioned a while back. There is no release date, timeline or window for it at all. We're now wondering whether it has been scrapped. If we do hear anything about the bigger device, we'll ensure to tell you all about it. For now, you can pop the Mini version under February in your calendar.

Samsung's next event is scheduled for one week from now. We will keep you posted about whether the Home Mini is announced then.