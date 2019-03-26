  1. Home
Got your Samsung QLED TV? Samsung has some special soundbars for you

Best Alexa speakers: Top Amazon Echo alternatives
- The HW-Q70R soundbar also supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X

Samsung has announced two new Q Series soundbars specially designed to team up with 2019 QLED TVs.

The new soundbars are known as HW-Q70R and HW-Q60R and features Samsung's own proprietary Acoustic Beam technology - essentially an improved version of surround sound. It uses an array of holes in the speaker to create a more dynamic soundscape that should fill each corner of the room, even areas where standard surround sound tech has been weak.

The HW-Q70R soundbar also supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, too - previously only available on the HW-N950 and HW-N850. It also has a reduced height design to work better with the QLED TVs, standing 59mm tall.

  • The new models also have Adaptive Sound which will analyse the type of content being played and adjust the sound settings accordingly. That's been worked through as part of a collaboration with Harman Kardon sound engineers - Samsung now owns Harman including its audio brands such as Harman Kardon and JBL. 
The soundbars will automatically switch to this mode when a 2019 QLED TV is connected to the soundbar and its AI mode is activated. Sadly the soundbars don't do this with last year's QLED TVs. 

Naturally for any modern soundbar, the Q-Series soundbars also feature Bluetooth so you can stream from any audio device. We'd have liked to have seen Spotify Connect support, but it isn't there.

Both of the new soundbars will be available in April when pricing will also be announced. 

