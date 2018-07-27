Samsung soundbars and speakers get Deezer lossless audio streaming

Samsung has announced that it several of its wireless speakers and soundbars are now compatible with Deezer's High Fidelity Lossless Audio streaming service.

Those with a Deezer HiFi account can listen to over 36 million tracks at 16-Bit/44.1kHz and many of Samsung's audio systems - those with streaming access can now present music the way it was originally recorded.

"Providing greater accessibility to FLAC quality sound is really important to us and to all audiophiles who have a greater appreciation for lossless audio," said Deezer's vice president of hardware partnerships.

"Teaming up with Samsung allows us to deliver the best quality sound to our consumers who care about high quality sound."

We don't have a list of compatible Samsung products, but if you are already able to get Deezer on your speaker, you should check if there is an available update.

A Deezer HiFi account is required to get lossless music streaming. It costs £19.99 a month and can be subscribed to at deezer.com.

If you don't already have an account, you can try the service for free for 30-days.