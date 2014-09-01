  Samsung comes up with the ideal soundbar for a curved TV

During the IFA consumer electronics trade show in Berlin this week Samsung will publicly show its sound solution for those that plump for a curved TV. It's a soundbar and it's also curved.

The Samsung Curved Soundbar (designated HW-H7500 and HW-H7501, presumably for two different colours) has a width of 42mm and curvature radius of 4,200mm, which matches the brand's own curved UHD TVs. It can either be wall-mounted under the telly or used as a stand and suits 55 and 65-inch sets. It doesn't even need new holes drilled into the wall as it can be fixed to the TV itself, replacing the original stand.

It has 8.1 channel support, adding two speaker units on each of its sides, thereby offering a greater soundscape than most front-facing soundbars or bases.

The Samsung TV remote control will also control the Curved Soundbar and it connects to the TV wirelessly through the company's proprietary TV SoundConnect technology.

Samsung will also show its new addition to its Wireless Audio Multiroom Series during the show; the M3.

The M3 is a compact and more accessible component in Samsung's rival to Sonos. It also comes with Spotify Connect and can be streamed to directly by a smartphone or tablet.

"Following the successful launch of our Curved TVs, Samsung is looking to expand the curved line-up with the introduction of Curved Soundbar – a first 'Total Curved Solution' for the consumer AV industry," said Young Lak Jung, vice president of Samsung's visual display business.