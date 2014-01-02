  Samsung to show Sonos Play:1 rival Shape M5 wireless speaker at CES

Samsung is to further set its sights on Sonos with a new addition to its Shape wireless audio multiroom system, which will be unveiled in the flesh on its stand at CES 2014 in Las Vegas next week.

The Samsung Shape M5 is smaller than the previously announced M7 and goes sort of head to head with the Sonos Play:1 in providing streamed audio in more confined spaces. It works with the wireless audio multiroom hub or simply on its own, and can be tied with other M5 or M7 speakers for multichannel surround sound.

A free Shape app controls the music you want to push through the M5 and it sits happily on your home network.

There are three drivers inside the speaker and it is styled in an interesting aesthetic that breaks from the traditional speaker shape. It can be positioned vertically or horizontally.

Price and release details will become apparent after its CES debut.

Samsung will also use the world's largest consumer electronics trade show to display the HW-H750 soundbar, which provides 320W of sound to "enhance the home theatre experience", it can also be paired with the Shape multiroom system.

There is also a HW-H600 Sound Stand speaker base that sits underneath a TV and provides 4.2-channel audio with multi-direction technology.

And the HT-H7730WM home cinema surround sound speaker kit has been produced in partnership with DTS. It is the first system to offer the new DTS Neo: Fusion II codec for 2014. It comes with an amplifier and combined Blu-ray player too, and comprises two tallboys, two wireless rear satellites, one centre speaker and a sub.