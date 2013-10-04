  Samsung looks to take on Sonos with Shape M7 wireless speaker

Sonos has long ruled the wireless home speaker game, but Samsung is hoping it can change that. The South Korea-based company announced the Samsung Shape M7 wireless speaker system that wants to take over your house with a multi-speaker set-up.

The M7 speaker was announced in the US, competitively priced with the Sonos at $399 (£308) in either a white or black finish. It can be positioned both vertically and horizontally, looking like a wedge of cheese either way. The M7 supports Bluetooth, NFC and Wi-Fi. If you're only using one speaker you can connect over Wi-Fi to stream music.

If you're using two speakers or more, things get a bit more complicated. Samsung will require you to buy the $50 Samsung Hub and connect it to a router via Ethernet. An app will be made available from the iTunes App Store and Google Play to control multiple speakers and audio sources from your smartphone. Samsung supports your own music library, Amazon, Pandora, Rhapsody, TuneIn Radio, and others, but there is no mention of Spotify or Rdio.

“In today’s homes, consumers are engaging with a multitude of devices for entertainment, including Smart TVs and smartphones,” said Jim Kiczek, director of digital audio and video at Samsung Electronics America. “The Samsung Shape M7 was designed to fit and work perfectly in the Samsung family of home entertainment products, offering simplicity, versatility and incredible sound, all accessed with a touch of a smartphone.”

As for audio quality, Samsung says the Shape M7 has a Foam Core Woofer, CNT pulp cone mid-range speakers, and silk dome tweeters with advanced speaker enclosures for "the perfect combination for delivering deep, precise bass reproduction and crisp, clean mid- and high ranges".

Samsung doesn't look to differ much from the Sonos offering, with similar pricing for what looks to be the same functionality. Of course, it comes down to sound quality. The Samsung Shape M7 will be available at several retailers in the US starting 13 October, where we'll judge the sound quality with our own ears.