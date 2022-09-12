Roku Wireless Bass and new Express for 2022 join the line-up

(Pocket-lint) - Roku has announced a couple of new products for the US market - a wireless subwoofer to match with its Streambar, and a new version of the Express streaming device.

The 2022 Roku Express comes with a couple of new features, in comparison with its predecessor. It now has dual-band Wi-Fi for more stable wireless connectivity.

-

There's also a new processor and more internal storage, which combine to help channels load faster and the device to feel more responsive.

Best Bluetooth speakers 2022: Top portable speakers for every budget By Conor Allison · 25 August 2022 · What are the best Bluetooth speakers? We put each device through its paces in both indoor and outdoor environments to seek out the top options.

It is similarly HD (1080p) and comes with Roku's simplified remote. The price is the same as the last model - $29.99. It is available to pre-order now with shipping to start mid-October.

The Roku Wireless Bass is all-new. It can be paired with a Roku Streambar (including the Streambar Pro), Roku Wireless Speakers, or Roku TV Wireless Soundbar to add extra bass levels to your sound setup.

Its only cable is for power and, like most subqoofers, can be placed anywhere in a room - even out of sight. It just needs to be no more than 30 feet away from your television.

The Bass will be priced at $129.99 on its own and also comes in a bundle with the Roku Streambar for £249.99.

You can pre-order it now from Roku's own website or Amazon.com. General retail sales start on 7 November 2022.

Writing by Rik Henderson.