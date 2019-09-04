Roku has introduced its own soundbar and accompanying subwoofer in the US.

The two new products, dubbed the Smart Soundbar and Wireless Subwoofer, will cost $179.99 apiece and will be available in stores in October.

Roku claims that the "smart" in the soundbar's name refers to a built-in chip that enables it to act in the same way as the company's streaming sticks and devices.

It is also 32-inches wide and presents a 2.0 stereo audioscape - generated by four 2.5-inch speakers. Other features include 802.11ac dual-band wireless connectivity and the ability to stream 4K Ultra HD, HDR, 1080p and 720p HD streams up to 60fps.

The soundbar supports advanced volume modes, including the ability to uniform audio levels to stop loud commercials, plus a night mode so you don't disturb the kids or neighbours. Speech clarity boosting is on board too, so you can better hear what people are saying.

Bluetooth, Google Assistant and Alexa support are present and it comes with the standard Roku remote to control it all with.

For those that want more bass, Roku offers a supporting Wireless Subwoofer with a 10-inch driver to help amplify explosions and such like.

Roku's existing TV Wireless Speakers that can connect to Roku TV models will receive a software update in the coming months to add compatibility for the Wireless Subwoofer. It's worth noting that the subwoofer won't work as a standalone device, however.

There's no news as to when or if the new products will be available outside the US.